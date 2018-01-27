Abe to discuss ‘comfort women’ issue, North Korea with Moon before Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting on Feb. 9 at a site near the venue of the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, Japanese government sources have said.

The bilateral summit will precede the Olympic opening ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on the same day, the sources said Friday.

At the meeting, Abe is expected to call on South Korea to steadily implement the December 2015 bilateral agreement to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the issue of so-called comfort women, mainly Koreans, who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during World War II, the sources said.

Abe also hopes to confirm with Moon the policy of continuing to apply pressure on North Korea over the reclusive country’s nuclear arms and missile programs, according to the sources.

Moon has criticized the 2015 accord, saying that it is seriously flawed. He has also frozen the ¥1 billion fund that the Japanese government gave to a South Korean foundation set up based on the accord for supporting former comfort women.

At a meeting in the Diet on Friday, Abe stressed that the accord is an essential foundation for future-oriented relations between Japan and South Korea. He also indicated that Tokyo cannot accept any demand by South Korea for follow-up measures on the comfort women issue.

Abe will directly convey these stances to Moon at their expected meeting, the sources said.

Abe will attend the Pyeongchang opening ceremony encourage Japanese athletes participating in the games.

It will be the first time for Abe to visit South Korea since November 2015, when he attended a trilateral summit in Seoul with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Park Geun-hye, who was South Korea’s president at the time but who was later felled by a corruption scandal.