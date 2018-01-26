Blaze at South Korean hospital kills 41 and injures more than 70

The death toll from a hospital blaze in the South Korean city of Miryang jumped to 41, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday, in the country’s worst fire disaster in more than a decade.

More than 70 were also injured in the fire, which erupted Friday morning on the first floor of a six-story building housing a hospital and a nursing home, firefighters said.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at the rear of the emergency room on the first floor of Sejong Hospital and it was mostly extinguished after a few hours, Choi Man-woo, the head of Miryang city’s fire station, told a televised media briefing.

Firefighters were still in the process of evacuating around 200 people from the main hospital building and nursing home directly behind the hospital, Choi said.

At the time of the briefing, Choi said 10 people had been critically injured and 35 slightly injured.

Local news channel YTN showed black smoke billowing from the windows and entrance to the hospital and flames flickering.

Miryang is about 270 km (168 miles) southeast of Seoul. Those who were evacuated were being treated at four other hospitals nearby, YTN said.

The fire comes just a month after 29 people died in a blaze at an eight-story fitness center in Jecheon.