French suspect denies knowing he was hiding Paris Islamic attack fugitives

A suspect on trial in a French court said he didn’t know he was harboring two Islamic extremists on the run who had perpetrated the 2015 Paris attacks just days before.

Jawad Bendaoud, an outspoken 31-year-old with a criminal record, is standing trial in a Paris court for helping two of the attackers hide from police when they were the most wanted criminals in France.

“There were signs, ma’am, but I misinterpreted them,” he told the presiding judge on Thursday in his first statements to the court.

Describing himself as loving life, girls, drugs and alcohol, he claims to have nothing to do with “terrorism” and jihadi ideology.

Bendaoud faces up to six years in prison if convicted.