NASA honors seven killed on space shuttle Columbia 15 years ago

Tal Ramon, son of space shuttle Columbia astronaut Ilan Ramon, plays for the crowd at the Astronauts Memorial Foundation, Center for Space Exploration, Thursday during Kennedy Space Center's annual day of remembrance in Florida. The annual event honors those who perished in the space program. | CRAIG BAILEY / FLORIDA TODAY / VIA AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – NASA is honoring the seven astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago, with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel’s first astronaut.

Singer and songwriter Tal Ramon traveled from Israel for Thursday’s ceremony at Kennedy Space Center. It was just his second trip back since his father was killed on Feb. 1, 2003. All seven astronauts — including Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon (EE-Lahn Ruh-MONE) — died when Columbia shattered in the skies over Texas, just minutes before a Florida touchdown.

Ramon performed two of his own songs. He later joined relatives of other astronauts killed over the decades, placing yellow, orange and pink roses at the Space Mirror Memorial. In all, 24 names are engraved in the large granite monument.

Tal Ramon, son of space shuttle Columbia astronaut Ilan Ramon, plays for the crowd at the Astronauts Memorial Foundation, Center for Space Exploration, Thursday during Kennedy Space Center's annual day of remembrance in Florida. The annual event honors those who perished in the space program. | CRAIG BAILEY / FLORIDA TODAY / VIA AP In this Jan. 20, 2003, photo, astronauts aboard Columbia's Spacehab David Brown (left), Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon (second from left back row), commander Rick Husband (front row second from left), astronaut Kalpana Chawla (back row third from left), pilot William McCool (back row fourth from left), astronaut Michael Anderson (front row right) and astronaut Laurel Clark wave to a television camera as a floating apple is seen in this view. | NASA TV / VIA AP

