Tokyo records lowest temperature in 48 years

The temperature fell to a 48-year low of minus 4 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo on Thursday morning as wide areas of Japan are affected by a strong cold air mass.

The low was recorded at 6:20 a.m. at a monitoring station at Kitanomaru Park in Chiyoda Ward.

The observation point for Tokyo was relocated to the current site from the Otemachi district in 2014. The temperature at Kitanomaru Park is 1.4 degrees lower than that in Otemachi on an average annual basis.

Meanwhile, sea-effect snow has brought strong winds and heavy snow to regions along the Sea of Japan coast and the Meteorological Agency warned of traffic disruptions.

In Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, snowfall reached 55 centimeters in the 24-hour period through 7 a.m. Thursday and in Happo, Akita Prefecture, wind gusts hit a high of 110 kph.

The pattern is projected to continue through Saturday.