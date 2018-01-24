French prison guards blockade more than 100 prisons, disrupt first trial related to deadly 2015 Paris attacks

Picket lines were set up outside 119 prisons across France Wednesday as prison guards continued a nationwide protest over working conditions.

A spokesman for the penitentiary administration said the situation remained “heavily deteriorated” in 45 prisons because of guards blocking entrances.

Talks between Justice Ministry officials and prison guard unions on Tuesday failed to find a solution to the standoff, now in its second week.

The protest had threatened to disrupt the first trial related to the deadly Islamic State attacks on Paris in 2015. About 200 guards protested early Wednesday outside the Fresnes prison south of Paris, where Jawad Bendaoud, who is accused of helping two of the attackers, was held.

Bendaoud was eventually allowed to travel to appear in a Paris court after police forces freed the prison’s main entrance.

Guards want better wages and enhanced security measures, notably for radicalized prisoners, in addition to more jobs promised by the government.

Attacks in about a half-dozen prisons — including by Muslim inmates suspected of being radicalized — have fueled guards’ demands for improved working conditions.

Officials say some 4,000 acts of aggression against guards take place each year.

The latest protests were triggered by a Jan. 11 knife attack on three prison guards by a high-profile prisoner. Christian Ganczarski, a German who converted to Islam, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in a 2002 attack on a synagogue in Tunisia that left 21 people dead. He is suspected by the United States of providing critical support to Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks.