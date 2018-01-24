Japan Airlines picks Managing Executive Officer Akasaka as new president

Japan Airlines Co. said Wednesday it will promote Managing Executive Officer Yuji Akasaka to president in April.

The 56-year-old Akasaka, who oversees engineering and maintenance operations, will replace Yoshiharu Ueki, 65, who led the company for six years after it completed its rehabilitation from bankruptcy in 2010.

Ueki will become chairman without representative rights.

Akasaka will officially assume the post following approval at a shareholders’ meeting in June.

The incoming president said at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday that he will accelerate reform of the company’s sales operations and services.

Chairman Masaru Onishi, 62, will resign after the shareholders’ meeting.

Akasaka joined Japan Airlines in 1987 after graduating from the University of Tokyo and took up the current post in April 2016.