Physical decline key reason for elderly drivers to return licenses: government survey

Three quarters of drivers aged 70 or older intend to voluntarily return their driver’s licenses when they become aware of physical decline, a government survey released on Friday showed.

Of the responding drivers, 74.3 percent, the largest proportion, expressed the view in response to a question on when they will surrender their licenses. Multiple answers were allowed in the Cabinet Office survey on the voluntary return system, the first of its kind in the country.

Recommendations by family members or doctors were cited by 26.3 percent. Elderly drivers who will consider giving up licenses if driving becomes unnecessary for them due to improved public transportation accounted for 17.4 percent, while 10.9 percent said they will do so if they cause an accident.

The proportion of those who do not intend to return their licenses stood at 9.2 percent, according to the survey.

The survey also found that 96.7 percent of responding drivers were aware of the system.

The government calls on senior drivers to use consultation services to check their driving ability in order to encourage them to return their licenses.

But of the respondents, those who were aware of such services came to 41.1 percent, with 55.9 percent saying they were unaware of the system.

Older drivers can apply for driving record history certificates after surrendering their licenses. Such certificates can be used to prove identification.

When asked what would be a factor leading them to return their licenses worry-free, again with multiple answers allowed, 56.3 percent of the responding drivers, the largest share, cited fare discounts or exemptions for public transportation.

Improvements in public transportation were favored by 48.4 percent, while better door-to-door delivery services to support shoppers were chosen by 41.8 percent.

The survey was conducted over 11 days from Nov. 16 last year.