Japan to open permanent exhibit on territorial disputes over Senkakus, Takeshima

A government-sponsored exhibition on Japan’s territorial disputes with its Asian neighbors will open Thursday in the Municipal Research Building in Chiyoda Ward, central Tokyo, with the aim of raising public awareness about the nation’s sovereignty over islands in the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan, government officials said.

The exhibition will highlight the issues regarding the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan. It will display materials showing that the islands are integral parts of Japan, the officials said.

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu. The Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan off Shimane Prefecture are effectively controlled by South Korea where they are known as Dokdo.

“I hope many people will visit it and deepen their understanding of Japan’s position,” Tetsuma Esaki, minister in charge of territorial issues, told a recent news conference.