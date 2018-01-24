Dollar falls below ¥110 amid worries over U.S. protectionism

The dollar slumped below ¥110 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday amid concerns about protectionism in the United States following President Donald Trump’s signing of new import restrictions.

It is the first time for the dollar to trade below that mark since Sept. 15 last year.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.95, down from ¥110.98 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.2311, up from $1.2252, and at ¥135.37, down from ¥135.98.

After moving at levels below ¥110.20 in early trading, the U.S. currency met with intermittent selling and fell below ¥110.

Trump signed a document Tuesday ordering the activation of so-called Section 201 safeguard measures under the Trade Act of 1974, including higher tariffs, in response to surges in imports of residential washing machines and solar panels. The U.S. government took such safeguard action for the first time in about 16 years.

“The Trump administration’s safeguard measures are boosting worries about protectionism and prompting persistent dollar selling,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The U.S. currency’s weakness versus the yen also reflected lingering dollar selling against the euro on stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data of the eurozone for January, released on Tuesday, traders said.