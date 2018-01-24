Japan seeks upgrades to whaling ‘mother ship’ in latest signal that hunts will continue

Japan is considering upgrading its aging lead whaling ship, a fisheries official confirmed Wednesday, in a sign that the country’s controversial Antarctic hunts will continue despite international outcry.

The Fisheries Agency has requested ¥100 million ($910,000) in the national budget for a study into the future of commercial whaling, an agency official said, including the fate of the 30-year-old Nisshin Maru, the lead vessel of Japan’s whaling flotilla.

“That study will include discussions on what to do with the Nisshin Maru — if its life should be extended (by repairs), or should be replaced with a used ship or a new ship, among other ideas,” Takato Maki, an official with the agency said.

The 8,145-ton vessel has been the “mother ship” of Japan’s whaling flotilla since 1987 but is now old, Maki added.

He said Japan has no plans to change its policy of staging an annual “research” hunt to prepare for a eventual return to commercial whaling.

Japan is a signatory to the International Whaling Commission’s moratorium on hunting, but exploits a loophole that allows whales to be killed in the name of scientific research.

Tokyo says lethal research is necessary for in-depth knowledge of whale behavior and biology, but it makes no secret of the fact that whales killed in the hunts often end up on dinner plates.

In 2014, the U.N. International Court of Justice ordered Tokyo to end its regular hunt in the Antarctic waters, saying the project did not meet conventional scientific standards.

Japan canceled its 2014-15 hunt, only to resume it the following season under a new program that it said now had genuine scientific value.

In December, the European Union and 12 other nations condemned Japan’s Antarctic whaling program.

Tokyo says it is trying to prove the whale population is large enough to sustain a return to commercial hunting for a traditional source of food.

In the latest mission, five Japanese vessels including the Nisshin Maru left port in November for the four-month expedition, expecting to catch 333 minke whales.

Japanese whalers have in the past clashed at sea with animal rights campaigners, particularly the Sea Shepherd activist group.

The mass-circulation Yomiuri Shimbun daily said last week that the fisheries agency was planning to buy a new ship or refit one in part to help its whalers evade anti-whaling activists at sea.