Abe will attend Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony: source

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February despite the ongoing feud with South Korea over an apology to “comfort women” forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels, a government source said Wednesday.

The decision comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Japan earlier this month to apologize anew to the women and their families, even though Tokyo and Seoul agreed in 2015 to settle the issue “finally and irreversibly.”

While some within Abe’s government remain wary about him attending the ceremony, it is understood he judges it sensible to directly communicate Tokyo’s position on the sensitive matter in talks with South Korea’s Moon, the source said.

The comfort women issue has been a longstanding source of diplomatic tension between the two countries, as many of the victims were from the Korean Peninsula.

Abe held off confirming he will attend the opening ceremony scheduled for Feb. 9, saying he will decide after examining the Diet schedule. The 150-day ordinary parliament session convened Monday.