Japan’s business lobby and union leaders meet for full-fledged spring wage talks

The leaders of Japan’s largest business lobby and labor body met Tuesday for full-fledged shuntō spring wage negotiations.

At the meeting in Tokyo, Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the business lobby Keidanren, stressed that his group has made a stronger request than before for pay increases by member companies.

Keidanren urged the firms to “be aware of expectations from society for 3 percent wage hikes and make a positive response,” Sakakibara said.

Rikio Kozu, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, appreciated the consensus the two sides reached.

Kozu said it is important to expand efforts to narrow pay gaps between large and smaller companies and between regular and nonregular employees.

Labor unions from major companies, including automakers and electronics firms, will submit pay growth requests at their firms in the near future.

Negotiations between labor and management are expected to heat up in the lead-up to March 14, when many companies are scheduled to present their wage proposals to the labor side.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for wage increases of at least 3 percent for this year’s talks, marking the fifth year in a row in which the government has asked employers to raise wages.

Rengo is aiming for 4 percent wage hikes through a rise in both base salaries and pay scales. The organization places more importance on pay scale increases.

According to a Keidanren tally, wage growth rates among major companies in the past four years stood below 3 percent. Substantial hikes would help shore up consumption and create a virtuous economic cycle in the country, supporters say.

Sakakibara and Kozu also discussed government-led efforts to institute work-style reforms.

A proposed measure to exclude high-paid professionals from restrictions on working hours “will increase options for workers and make it easier for people to work,” Sakakibara said.

But Kozu reiterated his opposition to such a step.