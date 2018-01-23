Dollar firmer around ¥111 on Kuroda’s dovish remarks

The dollar was firmer around ¥111 in Tokyo late Tuesday, backed by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s remarks indicating the central bank’s resolve to continue its current massive easing policy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.98-98, up from ¥110.78-79 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2252-2252, up from $1.2237-2237, and at ¥135.98-98, up from ¥135.56-58.

At a news conference following the BOJ’s two-day policy-setting meeting that ended Tuesday, Kuroda underscored the need to “persistently continue the current powerful monetary easing,” while denying that the BOJ has begun to consider an exit from the easing policy.

Following Kuroda’s remarks, the dollar temporarily advanced above ¥111.10.

Earlier in the day, the greenback dropped as low as near ¥110.50 after the BOJ announced its decision at the policy meeting to revise upward its inflation and economic growth forecast ranges for fiscal 2018 while keeping the current easing policy unchanged.

In the United States, the federal government reopened after a stopgap spending bill was enacted during morning trading in Tokyo.

“The dollar-yen pair’s reaction was limited, as the move had been discounted,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

In New York trading overnight, the dollar jumped as high as around ¥111.20 following media reports that U.S. Republicans and Democrats reached an accord on the bill.