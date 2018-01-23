At least 25 injured after Gunma’s Mount Kusatsu-Shirane erupts

Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in the town of Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, erupted Tuesday morning, apparently triggering an avalanche and injuring at least 25 people, the Meteorological Agency said.

The mountain spewed black smoke after the eruption, which occurred at 9:59 a.m., according to the agency and the Kusatsu local government. The agency said it had detected a small volcanic tremor moments ahead of the eruption.

It warned of possible falling rocks within a 2-km radius of the mountain due to volcanic activity and raised the volcanic warning level from 1 to 3 on a scale of 5.

Level 3 bans visitors from entering the mountain and areas where it is deemed dangerous. It also urges the elderly, children and others in need of aid during evacuations to begin preparations to leave the area.

A local fire department official said four people were thought to have been carried away by the avalanche, of which one was buried.

The roof of a rest house at a ski resort in the area was also damaged by falling rocks, according to the official. About 80 skiers had been taking shelter there. A window on a cable car at the resort was also shattered, though the cause was not known. It was unclear if any of the skiers were among the injured.

Elsewhere, six Ground Self-Defense Force members who had been training nearby were also injured in the avalanche, according to the GSDF.

Gunma Gov. Masaaki Osawa later requested the SDF to be dispatched to assist in rescue operations. In Tokyo, the central government set up a liaison office at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, at a height of 2,160 meters, is located near the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures and is one of 50 volcanic mountains continuously monitored by the Meteorological Agency.