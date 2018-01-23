U.S. warns Russia on Syria’s chemical weapons after new attack is reported
A Syrian boy holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a makeshift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on Monday. At least 21 cases of suffocation, including children, were reported in Syria in a town in eastern Ghouta, a beleaguered rebel enclave east of Damascus, an NGO accusing the regime of carrying out a new chemical attack said. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The United States sternly criticized Russia’s failure to rein in its Syrian ally, Bashar Assad, on Monday after reports of a new regime chemical weapons strike.

Rights monitors say 21 people, including children, suffered breathing difficulties Monday after an alleged chemical attack on a besieged rebel enclave outside Damascus.

Washington is not yet in a position to confirm the latest report, but officials noted that Russia has hamstrung U.N. efforts to probe previous allegations of regime atrocities.

“Civilians are being killed and it is not acceptable,” Steve Goldstein, U.S. assistant secretary of state for public affairs, told reporters in Washington.

Asked whether the United States would raise the issue at the U.N. Security Council, Goldstein said: “We’ll see tomorrow.”

“Russia had failed to rid Syria of chemical weapons, and they’ve been blocking chemical weapons organizations. Enough is enough,” he warned.

The United States has urged Russia to compel Assad to take a United Nations-brokered peace process in Geneva and Vienna seriously and come to the table.

But Moscow — along with Iran and Turkey — has been running a parallel peace initiative under its own auspices out of Astana and Sochi, and the eight-year-old civil war continues.

In 2013 the previous U.S. administration, under President Barack Obama, balked at striking Syria over its alleged chemical arms use, choosing to work with Moscow on a disarmament plan.

Obama’s successor in the White House, President Donald Trump, launched a cruise missile strike against a Syrian airbase in April 2017 in response to an alleged chemical attack.

But U.S. military action in Syria has otherwise been focused on defeating the Islamic State jihadis — and thus-far ineffective diplomatic efforts to end the civil war.

