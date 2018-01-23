Japan held first mission to defend U.S. military aircraft, Abe reveals

Japan has conducted its first mission to defend U.S. military aircraft under security legislation put into force in 2016, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed on Monday.

“With tensions growing over North Korea, the Self-Defense Forces carried out a mission to protect U.S. vessels and aircraft for the first time,” Abe said in a policy speech before the Diet.

“An alliance gets stronger if the partners can help each other,” he stressed. “The Japan-U.S. alliance has without doubt become stronger than ever.”

At a press conference the same day, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura declined to reveal details of the mission, including when it took place.

In May last year, Japan undertook its first mission to defend a U.S. vessel, off the Pacific coast of Chiba Prefecture, under the legislation, which allows the SDF to defend vessels, weapons and other equipment of the United States and other allies.