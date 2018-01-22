Tokyo stocks edge up amid lack of trading factors

Stocks closed marginally higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, amid a dearth of trading incentives.

The 225-issue Nikkei average ended up 8.27 points, or 0.03 percent, at 23,816.33. On Friday, the key market gauge climbed 44.69 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues rose 2.18 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 1,891.92, after rising 12.88 points the previous trading day.

Stocks got off to a weaker start, pressured by selling against the backdrop of the yen’s continued strength against the dollar.

In addition, investor sentiment was dampened after the U.S. Congress failed to approve a stopgap bill to fund federal agencies by Friday, leading to a partial shutdown of the U.S. government, brokers said.

But Tokyo stocks managed to end on the plus side, with the market’s downside supported by a rise of U.S. equities late last week, market sources said.

“Investors are waiting for Wall Street’s reaction” to talks over passing the U.S. funding bill, said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Although the bill did not make the deadline and limited the Tokyo market’s upside, investors remained “relatively calm,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said. “Maybe they have got used to” a government shutdown, the official said, noting that the U.S. government also faced a shutdown in 2013 after a funding bill failed to be enacted.

The wait-and-see mood in the Tokyo market was also brought about by market participants “unable to make moves before many major (Japanese) companies start releasing their earnings reports” this week, Otani said.

Furthermore, the market remained quiet before Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s press conference Tuesday after the central bank’s two-day monetary policy meeting, Otani said.

It is unclear whether Kuroda will make in-depth comments on monetary policy, but if he does so, the yen’s exchange rate movements will likely become more pronounced, which in turn will stimulate the stock market, he added.

Rising issues outnumbered rising ones 1,128 to 842 in the TSE’s first section, while 94 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly fell to 1.342 billion shares from 1.392 billion shares Friday.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. surged 8.3 percent on expectations that the company’s management will carry out measures to raise shareholders’ value in order to counter a proposal from top shareholder Wuthelam Holdings Pte Ltd., an industry peer in Singapore, that people related to its group take a majority of seats on Nippon Paint’s board.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. was buoyant after media reported Friday that it has won an order for train cars used in New York’s subway system.

By contrast, crane-maker Tadano Ltd. plunged after announcing Friday that it has reported to U.S. authorities that vehicles sold in the country may have violated environmental regulations.

Also on the minus side were nonferrous metal producers Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. and Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.