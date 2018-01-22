Dollar firmer around ¥110.80 with eyes on U.S. budget talks

The dollar was firmer around ¥110.80 in Tokyo trading on Monday, with traders keeping a close watch on talks to enact a stopgap budget bill in the United States after the U.S. government partially shut down late last week.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.78-79, up from ¥110.69-69 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2237-2237, down from $1.2272-2272, and at ¥135.56-58, down from ¥135.82-82.

The greenback briefly weakened below ¥110.60 early in the morning, on the heels of its fall versus the euro amid hopes for progress in efforts to form a coalition government in Germany, traders said.

Still, the U.S. currency’s downside was limited as traders refrained from aggressive selling while watching the U.S. budget talks.

“The dollar attracted buybacks following media reports on progress toward a breakthrough over the U.S. stopgap spending bill,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

Traders are also awaiting the results of policy-setting meetings of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank for two days from Monday and on Thursday, respectively.

“There is lingering speculation that the BOJ could move to cut back on its current monetary easing policy,” an official at a foreign securities firm said.