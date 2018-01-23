Showcasing fine cuisine and culture

Offering a welcome respite from the four-day 2018 World Economic Forum meeting, the annual Japan Night reception presents participants with the finest in Japanese cuisine and traditional artistic performances.

Held at the Central Sporthotel Davos on the night of Jan. 24, Japan Night is one of the most-popular programs during the international conference, typically drawing more than 500 guests, including government leaders, corporate executives and academic experts from around the world. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, as well as the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations are supporting this year’s event.

“We aim to present culture and attractions unique to Japan through washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine) and alcoholic drinks that represent the country,” said The Japan Night Organization Committee, which is comprised of representatives of 25 major private companies and a university.

Washoku has garnered attention especially since it was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013, in recognition of Japanese cuisine as “a social practice based on a set of skills, knowledge, practice and traditions related to the production, processing, preparation and consumption of food.” UNESCO noted it is “associated with an essential spirit of respect for nature that is closely related to the sustainable use of natural resources.”

The two-hour buffet reception from 7 p.m. offers a variety of selected items from Japan, according to the organizers.

Nigiri-zushi (hand-rolled sushi) using ingredients such as tuna, Japanese amberjack, scallops and salmon, as well as broiled wagyu will be served. Additionally, grilled wagyu will be available to guests and a seafood station will offer a shabu-shabu hotpot featuring Japanese amberjack and scallops with steamed vegetables.

“In addition to the exquisite foods, we’d like participants to see firsthand the excellent knife skills and techniques of chefs who are active around the world,” the organizing committee said.

The delicacies don’t stop there at this year’s Japan Night. A bento featuring such items as rice cooked with various ingredients, wagyu boiled with soy sauce and sugar, as well as scallop and kelp salad, will be served in a specially designed box.

Additionally the buffet features crisp tempura made with Japanese vegetables, including sweet potatoes, burdock and squash, in addition to delicacies including Japanese amberjack grilled on hoba magnolia leaves.

For dessert, traditional Japanese confectioneries are sure to satisfy attendees.

Additionally, a wide range of Japanese beverages will also be served to the participants, including nihonshu (sake), Japanese whisky and wine. The top-quality sake comes from Fukushima and Hiroshima prefectures.

On the entertainment front, Paris-based calligrapher Maaya Wakasugi will be back again following his appearance in the 2016 event. He will entertain guests with a live calligraphy demonstration.

