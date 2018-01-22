Osaka cautiously optimistic after French paper reports Paris will drop World Expo bid

In a surprise development with important implications for Osaka, a French newspaper reported Sunday that French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will withdraw Paris’s candidacy to host the 2025 World Expo.

Osaka, which is bidding for the event along with Baku, Azerbaijan, and Ekaterinburg, Russia, reacted cautiously to the news. Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui warned that the weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche’s report was not an official announcement.

“Even if the report is true, all it means is that the number of countries bidding has decreased from four to three. Osaka will continue to make strong efforts to win the Expo,” Matsui tweeted late Sunday night.

The weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported that Philippe pulled the plug on the Paris bid over doubts about whether the project would be economically viable and due to concerns it would cost more than anticipated amid a lack of firm corporate support.

Osaka 2025 World Expo bid supporters have long seen Paris as the main rival, partially because the Bureau des International Expositions (BIE), which manages the Expos, is based in Paris and many of the voting members are from Francophone African countries and had been expected to support the Paris bid.

The report comes just over a month before the BIE is expected to dispatch delegations to the host candidates to evaluate their bid proposals. Candidates will have a chance to make one more presentation in June to the BIE and the winner will be chosen in November.

Osaka’s plan calls for the Expo to be held on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay. Last year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, which is backing the Osaka bid, estimated that the direct economic effect of hosting the expo would be about ¥1.9 trillion, a figure lower than an earlier prefectural estimate of ¥2.3 trillion.