Abused foreign trainees pressured to leave labor union by technical intern program’s supervising body AHM

An organization that supervises foreign trainees brought to Japan under the Technical Intern Training Program attempted to pressure a 25-year-old man from the Philippines to leave his labor union, the union said Sunday.

The man arrived in Japan in April 2015 and began working at a construction company in Saitama Prefecture, with three other trainees. All were subjected to regular physical and verbal abuse by their superiors, which led them to join the Kanagawa City Union in December 2016.

The labor union subsequently sent a request to AHM Cooperation, the body that oversees the trainees during their time in Japan, to find them a new workplace.

But in April 2017, AHM faxed the labor union a letter asking that the four be withdrawn from the union because the Immigration Bureau and the state-backed Japan International Training Cooperation Organization had advised that no companies would be willing to accept foreign interns who are unionized.

The labor union contends this is a violation of the trainees’ constitutional rights and has asked a prefectural labor relations committee to step in.

Officials at both AHM and JITCO declined to comment because the case was being examined by the labor relations committee.

The Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau also declined to comment on the case but said that, generally speaking, the bureau does not advise that trainees leave their labor unions.