Critic Susumu Nishibe dies at 78 in apparent suicide

Conservative critic Susumu Nishibe died on Sunday after apparently taking his own life, the police said. He was 78.

The police received an emergency call at around 6:40 a.m. saying that someone had entered the Tama River in the Denenchofu district in Tokyo’s Ota Ward.

Police officers rushed to the scene and pulled a man out of the river, but he was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later. The man was identified as Nishibe.

The Denenchofu Police Station is investigating his death as an apparent suicide.

Nishibe went missing in the small hours of Sunday. His eldest son, 48, saw him enter the river while searching for him and called the police. What appeared to be a suicide note was found on the riverside.

The critic, from Hokkaido, was a guest on late-night television debate programs and had worked as a professor at the University of Tokyo.