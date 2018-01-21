North Korea goes ahead with Seoul visit after Olympics agreement

An advance team for North Korea arrived in Seoul on Sunday as Pyongyang reversed a decision to suddenly cancel the visit, a day after signing an agreement with the South to march under a unified flag at next month’s Winter Olympics.

North and South Korea on Saturday solidified plans to march together and agreed to compete with a joint women’s ice hockey team in a rare show of unity amid heightened tensions about Kim Jong Un’s nuclear program.

With the games to be held in South Korea, the agreement offers a moment of reconciliation amid mounting tensions on the Korean Peninsula involving missile tests and military exercises. North and South Korea will enter the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang under a single flag. The two nations haven’t competed as a team in 27 years.

“I’m sure it will be a very emotional moment, not just for all Koreans, but also for the entire world,” said Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, who hailed the agreement as being in the “true Olympic spirit of respect and friendship.”

The two countries will field a unified women’s hockey team, the first time the two sides will compete as one team. North Korea will send 22 athletes, along with 24 coaches and officials, Olympic officials said.

An advance team for North Korea’s art troupe, which will be performing in the South during the Olympics, arrived in Seoul on Sunday morning, reversing a decision on Friday night to cancel the visit. The seven-member team led by Hyon Song Wol, the head of a hugely popular North Korean girl band, crossed the heavily fortified border into South Korea to check preparations for an art troupe she also leads during next month’s Winter Olympics.

Appearing live on South Korean television, Hyon didn’t speak when she walked past a crowd of reporters, onlookers and a barrage of camera flashes before boarding an express train at Seoul’s railway station for the eastern city of Gangneung, where her art troupe is to perform during the Pyeongchang Olympics.

She is also the leader of Pyongyang’s all-female Moranbong Band, which was hand-picked by Kim. She’s been the subject of intense South Korean media attention since she attended last week’s talks at the border that struck an agreement on the art troupe’s two performances — one in Seoul and the other in Gangneung, where some of the games will take place.

TV stations broadcast live footage of Hyon’s bus moving on Seoul’s roads before arriving at the railway station, where hundreds of police officers were mobilized to maintain order.

Photos showed a smiling Hyon shaking hands with a South Korean official upon arrival at the border. Later Sunday, wearing a fur scarf and with half her hair tied to the back, she looked more serious with an expressionless face.

Bach, meanwhile, said Olympic organizers have been working since 2014 to reach an agreement for joint participation at the South Korea games. The IOC meeting addressed the number of athletes and officials from North Korea who would attend, as well as broader decisions on the format of their participation and matters related to protocol such as the flag, anthem, ceremonies and uniforms.

“This was not an easy journey,” Bach told reporters following the meeting at the Olympics headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Bach said the agreement seemed “impossible only a few weeks ago,” and praised the two governments for coming together. He said he hoped the Olympics would “open the world for a brighter future on the Korean Peninsula.”

The two Koreas announced on Jan. 17 plans to march jointly under one flag when the games starts Feb. 9 in the South Korean ski resort of Pyeongchang. In addition to the hockey team, the two countries will conduct some activities in North Korea, including a joint cultural event at Mount Geumgang and training for skiers from both countries at the Masikryong ski resort on the east coast.

It will be the first time the two Koreas have marched together during the opening ceremony of an international sporting event since 2007, and the ninth time overall, according to South Korea. The two Koreas haven’t competed under a single banner since 1991.

While the detente was praised by officials at the United Nations and breaks months of brinkmanship over Kim’s nuclear program, tensions remain. On Wednesday, just as the two countries were announcing the Olympics agreement, a North Korean state-run newspaper also called on South Korea to stop its military drills with the U.S. On Friday, it criticized the South for hampering improving relations ahead of the winter games.