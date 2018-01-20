Japanese newspaper reporter wounded in unsolved ’87 shooting at Hanshin bureau dies

Hyoe Inukai, a former Asahi Shimbun reporter severely wounded by a shotgun during the unsolved 1987 attack on the daily’s Hanshin bureau, has died, it was learned Friday. He was 73.

Inukai died Tuesday at a hospital in Kagawa Prefecture. The cause of death is believed to have been sudden cardiac arrest.

Inukai was at the newspaper’s Hanshin bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on the night of May 3, 1987, when a man wearing a balaclava attacked with a shotgun. Reporter Tomohiro Kojiri, then 29, was killed in the attack.

Inukai survived but was injured by more than 200 shotgun pellets and lost two fingers on his right hand.

A group calling itself Sekihotai claimed responsibility for the attack, the statute of limitations for which expired in 2002.

A year after the shooting, Inukai returned to work as chief of the Asahi’s Sumoto bureau in Hyogo. After serving as Himeji bureau chief and holding other posts, he retired in 2007.

At a news conference before the statute of limitations expired, Inukai said he would continue efforts to track down the attacker.

His funeral was attended by relatives and those close to him.