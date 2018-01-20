More Japanese read news online than in newspapers for first time, survey finds

For the first time, more Japanese people are reading news on their smartphones or computers than in morning newspapers, a survey by the Japan Press Research Institute showed Saturday.

It was also the first time since the organization started conducting such surveys that the proportion of people reading morning newspapers fell below 70 percent.

The proportion of respondents who said they read news online went up 14.3 percentage points from the poll in 2010, which asked the same questions, to 71.4 percent.

In the 2008 survey, about 90 percent of respondents said they read morning newspapers, but that figure fell to 68.5 percent in this year’s poll.

But print newspapers were favored over online sources in terms of credibility. The score for reliability, on a scale to 100, edged up for newspapers to 68.7 points but fell 2.1 points to 51.4 for online sources.

NHK’s credibility rating stood at 70 points, followed by commercial television stations at 59.2, radio stations at 58.2 and magazines at 45. All of the figures marked a slight increase.

This year’s survey also included a question about fake news for the first time. About 40 percent of respondents said they knew the word, and the same tally said they think about whether articles they are reading are fake.

The survey, conducted in November, covered 5,000 people aged 18 or over, drawing 3,169 valid responses.