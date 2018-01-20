Chinese warplane flights between Okinawa isles hit record high

A record number of Chinese military planes flew over waters between Okinawa Prefecture’s main island and Miyakojima, also in the island prefecture, in the three quarters through December last year, the Defense Ministry has said.

During the nine months, the Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets a total of 736 times, down by 147 times from the same period in 2016, according to the ministry.

Of the total, scrambles against Chinese aircraft accounted for 395 times, down by 249 times. But the number of Chinese military planes that flew over waters between the Okinawa Island and Miyakojima, closer to Taiwan, hit a record high of 67.

“Chinese planes are expanding the range of activities,” a ministry official said.

On Dec. 18, two Su-30 fighter jets flew over the Tsushima Strait between Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula for the first time.

ASDF scrambles against Russian planes increased by 97 times to 328 times, the ministry added.