Dollar falls back below ¥111 in Tokyo trading on looming U.S. government shutdown

The dollar fell back below ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Friday amid concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown, with Congress facing difficulty enacting a stopgap budget bill by the end of the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.69-69, down from ¥111.23-23 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.2272-2272, up from $1.2207-2207, and at ¥135.82-82, up from ¥135.78-79.

The greenback hit a low of ¥110.69 in overseas trading overnight, dampened by the possible U.S. government shutdown, as well as surprisingly weak U.S. housing starts data for December, traders said.

In Tokyo, the dollar briefly rallied to around ¥111.10, following the passage of a one-month stopgap bill through the U.S. House of Representatives.

However, the dollar lost steam later as talks to avoid a government shutdown are expected to face obstacles in the Senate.

Dollar sales gathered steam after the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average briefly fell into negative territory in the afternoon.

“Traders basically find it difficult to move now, as they are closely watching the talks in the U.S. Senate,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.