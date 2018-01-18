Profit-taking pulls Tokyo stocks down further after Nikkei tests 24,000

Stocks lost further ground Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as selling to lock in profits ensued after a morning surge pushed the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average above 24,000 for the first time in more than 26 years.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 104.97 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 23,763.37. The key market gauge lost 83.47 points on Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues lost 13.96 points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 1,876.86, after shedding 3.43 points the previous day.

Stocks attracted buying from the outset, lifting the Nikkei above 24,000 for the first time since Nov. 18, 1991.

Buying interest was stimulated by record-breaking performances in U.S. equities Wednesday, including the Dow Jones industrial average’s first close above 26,000, and the yen’s easing against the dollar, brokers said.

But Tokyo stocks gave up their gains in the afternoon, as investors moved to take profits after the recent rapid advances, brokers said.

“A sense of accomplishment” may have prevailed in the market after the Nikkei average reached 24,000, an official of a midsize securities firm said. Participants appear to have chosen to prepare the ground at current levels before taking new positions after many major companies announce earnings, the official said.

“Individual investors moved for profit-taking,” while foreign players were more aggressive in buying, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

“The market condition is not bad,” but selective selling of high-priced stocks seems to have dragged down the indexes, Ichikawa said.

Taking the view that investors seem to be in a wait-and-see mood before the release of earnings, Ichikawa predicted that, for the time being, the Nikkei will fluctuate around its current levels with a downside around 23,500.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,625 to 371 on the TSE’s first section while 68 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.820 billion shares from 1.541 billion Wednesday.

Semiconductor-related issues, including Tokyo Electron Ltd., Sumco Corp., Advantest Corp. and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., were buoyant after brisk performances by their U.S. peers overnight.

Nintendo Co. Ltd. gained ground after the game maker on Thursday announced the April release of a new product that can be played in combination with the Nintendo Switch game console.

Ricoh Company Ltd. dropped after it was reported Thursday that the office equipment manufacturer’s group operating profit for fiscal 2018 ending March 2019 is expected to come up short of market expectations.

Other major losers included mobile phone carriers NTT Docomo Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and KDDI Corporation.