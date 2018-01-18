Dollar tops ¥111 in Tokyo after rosy Beige Book report from U.S.

The dollar jumped above ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, backed by optimistic views about the U.S. economy shown in a Federal Reserve report released overnight.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.23-23, up from ¥110.76-76 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2207-2207, down from $1.2217-2217, and at ¥135.78-79, up from ¥135.32-33.

The Fed’s latest Beige Book report on regional economic conditions suggested spreading economic optimism thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump’s drastic tax cuts, fueling expectations that the U.S. central bank could increase the pace of interest rate hikes, traders said.

After advancing close to the ¥111.50 mark, however, the greenback pared gains to trade around ¥111.10 temporarily in the afternoon as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average fell back below 24,000 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after retaking the level for the first time in more than 26 years in morning trading.

The U.S. currency attracted renewed buying interest later in the afternoon, following the release of stronger-than-expected Chinese gross domestic product data for October-December, traders said.

The dollar’s topside versus the yen has been “pressured by uncertainty over the course of monetary policy (in Japan), before the appointment of the next Bank of Japan governor,” an official at a Japanese bank said.