Japan’s NTT Communications expanding data center capacity in Malaysia

NTT Communications Corp. has launched a refurbished data center in Malaysia, equipping it with additional facilities and boosting its capacity by about 40 percent to meet growing demand for internet and cloud computing services in the country.

NTT MSC Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based telecom giant, opened the expanded data center in Cyberjaya, a town known for innovative startups and part of the MSC Malaysia information technology hub near Kuala Lumpur. It did not disclose an investment sum for its fourth data center in Malaysia.

The opening came on the 20th anniversary of the company’s debut in the country and follows the launch of its third data center in 2012, according to the firm.

The Cyberjaya center, with a floor space of 13,000 sq. meters, has added an “integrated operation center” for system support, supervision and maintenance, and a laboratory-cum-exhibition facility.

Ken Deguchi, president of the subsidiary, said the company will continue to invest in the future expansion of data center capacity in the town, which is about 40 km south of the Malaysian capital.

In the past five years, Malaysia’s cloud service and data center sector has seen 20 percent year-on-year growth, according to NTT. Malaysia is positioned as the company’s data center hub in the Asia-Pacific region along with Singapore.