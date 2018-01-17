Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in dead goshawk found in Tokyo

The Ministry of Environment said Wednesday that highly pathogenic H5N6 type of avian influenza virus was detected in a dead northern goshawk that had been found earlier this month at a park in Tokyo’s Ota Ward.

The ministry raised its warning to a Level 3 — its highest — from the current Level 2, as other bird flu cases were reported in the western part of the country over the past few months. If more dead wild birds are found, they will conduct more detailed examinations, the ministry said.

This winter, the highly pathogenic bird flu virus was found in birds in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, in November last year and at a poultry farm in Kagawa Prefecture earlier this month. Authorities in the prefecture culled about 92,000 chickens on Jan. 12, the day the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza was detected.