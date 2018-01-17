Dollar erases losses to move around ¥110.80 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar recouped early losses to trade around ¥110.80 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, attracting buybacks after Tokyo stocks showed some resilience.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.76, up slightly from ¥110.71 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.22-2217, down from $1.2246-2246, and at ¥135.32, down from ¥135.58.

The dollar fell below ¥110.30 in early trading, carrying over its sluggish tone from overnight trading overseas, where the U.S. currency lost ground against the yen after coming under selling against the euro.

The dollar extended losses to slip below ¥110.20, also pressured by selling from speculative players who moved to buy the euro, market sources said.

Still, the dollar resisted falling further thanks to purchases from Japanese importers.

In the afternoon, the dollar rebounded above ¥110.80, lifted by a wave of buybacks after Tokyo stocks cut early losses.

“The dollar-yen rate was buffeted by the dollar’s fluctuations against the euro and lacked factors that directly influence its direction,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.