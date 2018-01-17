Tokyo stocks turn lower on profit-taking

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, dragged down by selling to lock in profits.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 83.47 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 23,868.34. On Tuesday, the key market gauge surged 236.93 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 3.43 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,890.82, after climbing 10.35 points the previous day.

Stocks stayed in negative territory throughout Wednesday, as investor sentiment was dampened by the overnight sluggishness of U.S. equities and the continued firmness of the yen against the dollar, brokers said.

Profit-taking on large-cap issues, including exporters and financial names, weighed heavily on the market, brokers said.

The Nikkei lost more than 200 points in the middle of morning trading, but managed to cut losses later after the yen’s strengthening came to a halt.

The market’s downside was also supported by stronger-than-expected readings in Japan’s machinery orders data for November, market sources said.

Overnight fluctuations on Wall Street, including the “excessive acceleration” of the Dow Jones industrial average that briefly pushed it above the 26,000 threshold for the first time, created a cautious mood in the Tokyo market, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

The Tokyo market is “in a lull after posting strong gains this month,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said. But the official refrained from predicting when the pause will end and the Nikkei average will top the 24,000 mark.

Suzuki, however, said that the Nikkei may cross the threshold any time as there are “no reasons” that stocks will meet with selling in the current situation.

“Companies are expected to post brisk earnings, judging from the tankan,” Suzuki also said, referring to the Bank of Japan’s quarterly business sentiment survey. He suggested that such strong corporate performances will back the stock market in the near future.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,381 to 620 in the TSE’s first section, while 62 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.54 billion shares from 1.32 billion shares on Tuesday.

Oil firms Cosmo Energy, Japex, Idemitsu and JXTG were downbeat, reflecting lower crude oil prices.

Banks including Resona, Concordia and Mebuki lost ground due to profit-taking.

Tokyo Steel met with selling after JPMorgan Securities lowered its target stock price and investment rating on the company.

By contrast, semiconductor-related issues were buoyant, led by Disco, after a news report on Wednesday that the company is expected to post robust earnings for April-December. Industry peers Tokyo Electron, Sumco and Advantest were also upbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average closed down 130 points at 23,820.