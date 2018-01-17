Trump in ‘excellent’ health and has no cognitive issues: doctor

Donald Trump is expected to remain physically fit for the duration of his presidency and has “no cognitive issues whatsoever,” according to full results from his first medical examination released Tuesday.

“All data indicates the president is healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency,” Dr. Ronny Jackson told a White House briefing following last week’s physical, which determined the 71-year-old to be in “excellent” health.

“He has incredible genes and that’s the way God made him.”

Jackson said Trump, who has recently faced a swirl of speculation about his mental fitness, had himself requested a cognitive test in which he performed “exceedingly well.”

“I think he saw doing the physical as an opportunity to put some of that to rest,” Jackson said. “And I think he wasn’t the least bit concerned that he had anything to hide.”

The screening was carried out using a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, on which Trump scored 30/30, Jackson said.

“He has absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever,” Jackson said, adding that it was to his knowledge the first time a serving U.S. president had undergone such an assessment.

Jackson gave the president’s vital statistics as follows: height 6’3″ (1.90 meters), weight 239 pounds (108 kg), resting heart rate 68, blood pressure 122/74.

Heart rate, blood pressure and cardiac output were all normal in response to exercise, while motor function and sensory system were also normal, Jackson said of Friday’s exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“He has incredible cardiac fitness at this point in his life and I think a large part of that is due to the fact he has had a life of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol,” Jackson said.

Trump’s doctor, however, said that he would be working on a plan to try to cut calories, fats and carbohydrates out of the president’s diet “as much as we can.”