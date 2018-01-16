First serious reaction to iPS-derived retinal cell transplant reported in Kobe

A patient who received a transplant of retinal cells derived from so-called iPS cells from another person has suffered a swollen retina, the team implementing the world’s first clinical trials of the procedure said Tuesday.

It is the first time a patient has developed a serious adverse reaction during the clinical research to assess the feasibility of using the artificially derived induced pluripotent stem cells, said the team consisting of the Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital and the government-backed Riken institute.

The patient had an operation on Monday to remove pre-retinal membrane, deemed to be the cause of retinal edema, as the team was unable to improve the symptoms despite the administration of a steroid and anti-vascular endothelial growth factor medication.

“We cannot deny the causal correlation with iPS cells,” Masayo Takahashi, a researcher at Riken who heads the team, said at a news conference.

Takahashi said the symptom “falls into the category of serious cases,” as it requires hospital admission for treatment, but that it is “neither a matter of great urgency nor life-threatening.”

She said the incident should not affect the future process of the clinical study of transplantations of iPS-derived retinal cells in patients with severe eye diseases.

The team made the announcement in accordance with the law requiring medical institutions to report to the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare a patient’s illness or worsening condition suspected to have been caused by regenerative medical techniques.