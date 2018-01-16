Dollar dips below ¥110.80 in Tokyo

The dollar was slightly weaker below ¥110.80 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday as the euro shed gains following a media report that Germany’s Social Democrats refused to hold coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.71-71, down from ¥110.81-82 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2246-2246, up from $1.2210-2210, and at ¥135.58-58, up from ¥135.31-31.

The greenback temporarily rallied above ¥110.90, supported by Japanese importers’ buying, after hitting four-month lows below ¥110.50 in overseas trading overnight against the backdrop of its weakness versus the euro, traders said.

The European single currency’s strength was attributed to hopes for the stabilization of German politics and the European Central Bank’s monetary tightening, they said.

In late Tokyo trading, however, the euro grew top-heavy against both the yen and the dollar on the media report suggesting Merkel’s continued struggle to form a coalition government, leading to the U.S. currency also faltering versus the Japanese counterpart.

“The euro requires continued vigilance,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.