Japan OKs online action plan to streamline process for changing addresses

The government announced Tuesday an action plan focused on streamlining the process for residents to change their addresses with one-stop online access.

The plan was adopted during a ministerial meeting on making the government more efficient in the internet age held at the Prime Minister’s Office. In the new system, after residents complete paperwork for an address change with a local government, they can change online — in one go — their address at other governmental agencies as well as electric utilities and financial institutions.

Residents in the past have had to register changes independently with different entities. As the central government hopes to get the plan off the ground as soon as possible, relevant bureaus and ministries will now have to draw up mid- and long-term plans by June.

“The government as a whole should thoroughly tackle” this, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, head of the minister-level meeting to digitize administrative procedures.

Under the plan, companies will be able to access, albeit partially, information managed by governmental agencies, and information technology firms and other entities will develop a website — and possibly an app — for online address changes.

This will allow residents to access the website and app to change addresses registered with utilities, banks, and health insurance and pension services at the same time.

But to confirm their identity online, residents must provide their My Number, the government’s identification number system. The 12-digit numbers have been assigned to each individual under a system launched in 2016 to simplify administrative procedures for taxation and social security matters.

The action plan also identified nursing care as well as the death and inheritance sectors as key areas for streamlining. The digitized one-stop administrative procedure is expected to be implemented in the nursing care sector from fiscal 2018, and from fiscal 2019 for the death and inheritance sectors.