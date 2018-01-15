AI-based story-summarizing system to debut at Nagano newspaper

Fujitsu Ltd. said Monday that it will provide the Shinano Mainichi Shimbun, a regional Japanese newspaper, with a system that automatically summarizes articles using artificial intelligence.

Using the system developed by the electronics maker, summarizing jobs will be finished in an instant, versus 3 to 5 minutes per article if done by hand, according to Fujitsu.

The newspaper’s publisher, based in Nagano, will use the system in its news distribution services for cable TV starting in April.

The Shinano Mainichi Shimbun currently delivers some 60 summarized reports each day that are a maximum of 150 characters long for CATV viewers in the prefecture.

In developing the system, Fujitsu applied machine learning to about 2,500 sets of past newspaper articles and their summaries so the system could become capable of picking out important sentences within an article.