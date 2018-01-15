Nikkei snaps three-session losing streak on back of Wall Street rise

Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday on the back of Wall Street’s gain late last week, with the benchmark Nikkei average snapping its three-session losing streak.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 61.06 points, or 0.26 percent, to end at 23,714.88. On Friday, it lost 56.61 points.

The Topix index of all TSE first-section issues closed up 7.66 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,883.90, after shedding 11.85 points on the previous trading day.

Indicating investors’ buying interest in a broader range of stocks, the Nikkei Jasdaq average of issues on the TSE’s Jasdaq market for startups rose 18.37 point, or 0.44 percent, to finish at 4,161.02, rewriting the record high marked on July 9, 1990.

Stocks got off to a firmer start after U.S. equities advanced, encouraged by strong readings in key economic indicators and brisk corporate earnings in the United States.

But the Tokyo market cut gains later, with investor sentiment dampened by the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, brokers said.

“Foreign investors did not have big presence (in the Tokyo market), as U.S. markets are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Under such situation, individual investors were the main market players, he said.

The record-breaking rise of the Nikkei Jasdaq average is “epoch-making,” as the market can seen as a miniature of the Japanese economy and as a smaller version of the TSE’s first section, Ota said.

Meanwhile, Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc., said the yen’s firmness capped the topside of the Tokyo market as investors were worried that the dollar may fall further to around ¥108,” a level unseen since September last year.

Market participants “fear that the yen may become stronger as there are no major resistance line until the ¥108 level,” Otani said.

The yen’s firmness may continue for a while and dampen stock prices, Otani suggested, noting that the yen-dollar exchange rate has been moving in a cycle of about two and a half months.

Still, the benchmark Nikkei average is likely to stay at current levels throughout this week, with investors waiting for earnings reports from major companies, Otani predicted.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,162 to 812 in the TSE’s first section, while 89 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.421 billion shares from 1.696 billion shares Friday.

SoftBank Group was upbeat after media reports that it aims to list its mobile phone unit, SoftBank Corp., on the TSE by the end of 2018.

Financials were buoyant on higher U.S. interest rates. Notable gainers included major banks Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Resona, brokerage houses Nomura Securities and SBI Holdings, and insurers Tokio Marine and Japan Post Insurance.

By contrast, cybermall operator Rakuten met with selling on speculation that if the SoftBank unit enhances competitiveness after its stock listing, it will be unfavorable for Rakuten, which plans to enter the Japanese mobile phone market, brokers said.

Colopl was downbeat due to the recent news that the mobile game developer has been sued by game giant Nintendo over alleged patent infringement.