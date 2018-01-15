Man held after random stabbings leave one dead in Hiroshima

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing two men the previous night, one fatally, in what appeared to be random attacks, the police said.

The alleged stabbings took place on a street in Asakita Ward, Hiroshima, about 800 meters northeast of Kodohomachigawa Station.

The suspect, Go Takahashi, 33, admitted to committing murder and attempted murder, telling investigators, “I was going to kill myself after killing some people,” the police said.

Takahashi allegedly stabbed Norio Zayama, 75, in the stomach and tried to kill a 20-year-old university student by stabbing him in the back. The victims, who did not know the suspect, were waiting for a bus at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Zayama died at the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect later called an acquaintance and mentioned that he had stabbed two people and was at Hiroshima Station. The acquaintance then tipped off the police, who captured Takahashi at around midnight at the station, about 14 km from the crime scene.

A witness also made an emergency call to the police.

The stabbings took place in a residential area, and the knife that was believed used was found at the scene.