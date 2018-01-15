Liberia party drops outgoing President Ellen Sirleaf over George Weah’s election win

Liberia’s ruling party had expelled outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for not backing her vice president, Joseph Boakai, in a presidential election runoff lost to former soccer star George Weah.

Sirleaf, 79, will formally hand over power to Weah on Jan. 22 after serving two six-year terms. Sirleaf made history in 2005 when she became Africa’s first elected female leader, and she won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Unity Party has voted to expel” Sirleaf, the party said in a statement Sunday.

“The vote was taken as a result of several violations of the party’s constitution and other acts inimical to the existence and reputation of the party,” it added, noting that the party’s constitution clearly provides for “support (of) the Unity Party’s candidate through campaigning for the election.”

Weah, a senator who made his name as a soccer star primarily with AC Milan and won a FIFA World Player of the Year title, won 61.5 percent of the vote against Boakai, with Sirleaf not offering public backing to either candidate.

Boakai had been seen as Sirleaf’s natural successor, having run on her ticket through two successful campaigns. In the campaign that just ended, however, she did not appear on a platform with him.

Political commentators have suggested it was Boakai who chose to put some distance between himself and the outgoing administration, which has been subject to claims of corruption and nepotism.

The Unity Party said it had been careful to take the time to establish that the party constitution had been violated in the failure to back its candidate, which “constitutes sabotage and undermined the existence of the party.”

Sirleaf guided the nation out of ruin following back-to-back civil wars that ran from 1989 to 2003, and through the horrors of the 2014-2016 Ebola crisis. But more recently she has been accused of failing to combat widespread poverty and tackle corruption.

Her handover to Weah will nonetheless mark Liberia’s first democratic transition since 1944.