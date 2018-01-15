North Korea lashes out at South’s leader for pushing nuclear issue, ‘brown-nosing attitude’ as latest talks kick off

After days of touting North-South rapprochement, Pyongyang laid into South Korean President Moon Jae-in for pushing the nuclear issue and what it called a “brown-nosing attitude,” just hours ahead of key talks on Olympic cooperation that kicked off Monday.

State-run media lambasted Moon for his New Year’s speech in which he praised the role of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy in bringing the North to the talks, saying that Moon’s attempts to link reconciliation between the two sides to denuclearization was “ill-boding” and risked “chilling the atmosphere.”

“Trump said that the north-south dialogue has become possible thanks to the international sanctions and pressure spearheaded by the U.S.,” the official Korean Central News Agency said in a dispatch. “The south Korean chief executive expressed gratitude to Trump and pledged to lead the north-south talks to the DPRK-U.S. talks for the ‘north’s nuclear dismantlement.’ His brown-nosing attitude is something beyond imagination.”

The meeting, on the north side of the truce village of Panmunjom, began at 10 a.m. Discussions were to focus on issues including the artist troupe that North Korea plans to send to the Pyeongchang Games, the route that delegates will take south and details of performance schedules, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In the first round of high-level talks between the countries in more than two years, North Korea said last week it would send a delegation to the Olympics.

The KCNA dispatch also appeared to throw cold water on an entreaty by Moon that he would be willing to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for talks if certain conditions are met.

“Only when talks are held, can there be joint statement and joint press release and can there be an agreement both sides share. This is a common sense,” the report said. “But the South Korean chief executive said that talks can be held only when results are expected.”

The report also issued a veiled threat to the South that the decision to participate in the games, which start Feb. 9 and wrap up Feb. 25, could still be rolled back.

“We will as ever strive to improve the north-south ties but will never remain an on-looker to sordid acts of chilling the efforts,” the report said.

“Everything is now at the beginning,” it added. “They should know that train and bus carrying our delegation to the Olympics are still in Pyongyang.”