Two Japanese parties to form alliance, become Diet’s largest opposition force

Two political parties have decided to form an alliance in the Diet and become the largest opposition force in both the lower and upper chambers, their senior officials said Sunday.

Motohisa Furukawa and Teruhiko Mashiko, the secretary-generals of Kibo no To (Party of Hope) and the Democratic Party, respectively, said they are set to solidify the formal agreement on Monday. Their combined strength in the Diet would consist of 65 seats in the Lower House and 45 in the Upper House.

They said their parties had finally reached a compromise on how to deal with the two contentious security laws enacted in 2015 by the conservative Liberal Democratic Party. The laws marked a historic change in Japan’s pacifist postwar defense posture by allowing Japan to engage in collective self-defense, or coming to the aid of an ally, without breaking the Constitution.

Regarding the law that lets the Self-Defense Forces play a bigger role overseas, Kibo no To was in favor of promoting the “realistic” legislation, but the DP says portions of it are unconstitutional.

The two parties will start internal procedures to form the alliance before the Diet opens on Jan. 22. But members in both parties oppose the alliance, which could disrupt the proceedings.

In the DP, members including those who ran as independents in last year’s snap Lower House election, such as Katsuya Okada, oppose the idea, as do founding members of the conservative Kibo no To.

The DP initially aimed to create a parliamentary group with Kibo no To and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, a new party created as the DP began disintegrating ahead of the snap election last October. But the CDP has refused to join, saying its philosophy and policies differ from Kibo no To’s.

The CDP is the largest independent opposition party in the House of Representatives, while the DP is the largest opposition force in the Upper House.

Kibo no To was established by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and some lawmakers just before campaigning started for the snap election. In the lead-up to the poll, many in the DP defected to Koike’s upstart party, which had picked up significant momentum from the governor’s stunning performance in the metropolitan assembly election. But Koike was criticized for the way she selected incoming candidates, an issue that many believed hurt her party’s performance at the polls.

In both chambers, the ruling LDP, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, holds the largest number of seats, giving it a supermajority in the Diet.