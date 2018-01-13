JSA suspends chief referee Shikimori Inosuke over sexual harassment

The Japan Sumo Association decided Saturday to suspend its top referee for three tournaments for sexually harassing a teenage referee in December last year.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the association’s board at Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in Tokyo.

Chief referee Shikimori Inosuke, 58, whose real name is Itsuo Nouchi, submitted his resignation to the association on Friday.

The association plans to accept the resignation after the summer tournament in May, when his suspension is set to end. This means he will no longer serve as referee in the professional sumo world.

According to the association, the Nouchi harassed the teen on the night of Dec. 16 in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, during a local sumo tour, getting drunk and kissing him several times.

Since Nouchi apologized, the junior referee has no intention of filing a damages report with the police, the association said.

The incident followed the retirement of former yokozuna Harumafuji in late November after he allegedly cracked the skull of a junior wrestler during a drinking session in Tottori.