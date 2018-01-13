Japan eyes cruise missile interceptors for Aegis Ashore defense system

The government is considering adding in the future a function to intercept cruise missiles to the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system the country plans to introduce to shoot down North Korean ballistic missiles, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera has said.

The move is aimed at strengthening Japan’s deterrence against not only North Korea but also China and Russia, both of which are expanding the ranges of their cruise missiles, informed sources said Friday.

China and Russia have cruise missiles with a maximum range of 1,500 km and 4,500 km, respectively, with both capable of reaching Japan.

“It’s possible to add a function to intercept cruise missiles to the Aegis Ashore system,” Onodera said at a news conference. “We’ll study measures necessary to protect Japanese citizens from the threat of various missiles.”

Compared with ballistic missiles, which descend from high altitudes to strike targets, it is believed to be difficult to track cruise missiles on the radar because they fly at low altitudes. Intercepting cruise missiles is difficult because of this. In addition, they can change course during flights.

The government is considering introducing cutting-edge Standard Missile-6 anti-air missiles.

Under its budget for fiscal 2018, which starts in April, the government plans to earmark ¥2.1 billion to acquire test ammunition as part of preparations to equip Self-Defense Forces Aegis destroyers with the SM-6 system.

The government believes that the anti-air missile is also compatible with the Aegis Ashore system.

Two Aegis Ashore units can cover the whole of Japan. The government hopes to have them in operation in fiscal 2023.