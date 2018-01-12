Democrats want to interview Ivanka Trump in Russia probe, say GOP isn’t cooperating

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says he wants to interview the president’s daughter as part of the panel’s Russia investigation, along with other witnesses who Republicans aren’t inviting.

Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday that Republicans have declined to invite several witnesses who would be valuable, including Ivanka Trump and people who he says have additional information about a June 2016 meeting between Russians and the Trump campaign.

Schiff said the committee has interviewed a total of 56 witnesses, less than half of the number interviewed in a similar Senate probe.

Republicans have criticized Democrats for trying to draw out the probe and say there’s no clear evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia. They have indicated they want the investigation to wind down in the coming months.