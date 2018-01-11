Japan Tourism Agency aims to encourage more young people to travel overseas

The Japan Tourism Agency has set up a panel of experts to discuss measures to encourage more young people to travel overseas.

The move reflects the belief that overseas experiences will help broaden young people’s perspectives and knowledge and contribute to developing a friendlier environment for visitors to Japan, agency officials said.

The agency intends to produce an outline of measures by March 31, the end of fiscal 2017, and seek funding for them under the fiscal 2019 budget.

The panel is expected to recommend measures that both the government and travel industry can take, officials said. The discussions will include foreign and education ministry officials as well.

The number of Japanese nationals traveling abroad edged up to 17.12 million in 2016 from 16.69 million in 1996, but the number for those in their 20s fell 39 percent to 2.82 million from 4.63 million.

The decline was apparently because an increasing number of young people in Japan have been spending holidays closer to home, such as at shopping centers and spa facilities, or staying in and playing smartphone games or pursuing other indoor activities.

Measures already underway include having experts give lectures at high schools and universities to promote the joy of overseas travel, a program that began in February 2013. A total of 54 such lectures were delivered by December last year.

A senior agency official pointed to the importance of balancing the number of visitors to Japan and that of Japanese tourists overseas for profitability in the airline industry.

The airline industry “will benefit from efforts to encourage Japanese people to travel abroad as well as attracting visitors to Japan,” the official said.