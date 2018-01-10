Japan sees number of fire fatalities decline as prevention measures take hold

The number of fire fatalities in Japan has been declining, figures from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency show.

In 2016, 1,452 people died in fires, including from cases of suicide, down for the second straight year and falling by 27.6 percent from the 2007 level.

But fatalities in the first half of 2017 increased 2.5 percent from a year before to 885, so it remains to be seen if the total for the whole of 2017 dropped year on year.

The number of fires in 2016 totaled 36,831, down 32.6 percent from 2007, with the number of building fires falling by over 10,000 to 20,991.

There were several reasons for the declines in the numbers of fires and fatalities, including new requirements for overheating prevention sensors in kitchen stoves using gas as fuel and fire alarms in new housing, said Keiko Suzuki, chief researcher at the National Research Institute of Fire and Disaster. Such alarms became mandatory June 2006 while the rule for stove sensors came into effect in October 2008.

Meanwhile, in September 2011, all disposable lighters were required to be childproof. This step led to a decline in the number of fatalities caused by children playing with lighters.

“Other factors apparently include an increase in households using electric stoves or air conditioners instead of kerosene stoves for heating, as well as a rise in the number of buildings using flameproof materials,” Suzuki said. “The number of fires and related fatalities will fall further if safety awareness increases.”

Fire deaths in Japan tend to peak in January-March when more people use stoves for heating and cooking.

A Fire and Disaster Management Agency official said that most of the fire fatalities are caused by house fires, calling for sufficient preventive measures and early reporting of fires.