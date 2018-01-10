Bali court begins trial of local man accused of murdering resident Japanese couple

A court in the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday opened the trial of a 25-year-old local man indicted for the murder of an elderly Japanese couple during a home invasion last September.

During the trial session that began late in the afternoon at a district court in the Bali provincial capital of Denpasar, Chief Prosecutor I Putu Gede Darmawan Hadi Seputra said in an indictment that Defendant I Putu Astawa “has purposely taken someone else’s life” to take his or her belongings.

On Sept. 4, Norio Matsuba, 76, and his wife, Hiroko, 73, were found dead at their rented house with stab wounds on their bodies. Their faces were also burned beyond recognition.

A day earlier at 8:30 a.m., according to the indictment, Astawa was passing in front of the couple’s house in a quiet residential area in Jimbaran of southern Bali when he noticed the front gate was open.

Upon encountering Hiroko on the second floor of the house, he attempted to snatch her bag, thinking there was money inside it, and when she fought back, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife he found outside the house and tied her up.

The couple had been living in Bali for about five years, after living in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung for more than 10 years.

The indictment did not state the details, but during police questioning, Astawa, who lived about 1 km from the house, confessed that he had stolen ¥11,000 ($99) from her bag.

He also told the police that he returned at 10 p.m. in the evening, carrying two bottles of gasoline, some incense and matches, which he used to set fire to the house.

The defendant, who worked as a driver, told the police he had debts of some 10 million rupiah (about $770).

If found guilty of committing premeditated murder, Astawa may face the death penalty.